Queensland clubs win big on grants

02 Jun 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

Enhancing the golf experience all year round for members and guests is at the heart of infrastructure grants received by three Queensland golf clubs.

The first round of the Queensland Government’s Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport Minor Infrastructure Program saw Bulimba Golf Club receive $250,000, Wynnum Golf Club $147,562 and Mossman Golf Club in North Queensland $129,212.

All three projects will deliver significant improvements to the playing experience and provide greater accessibility for those who play in golf carts.

Wynnum and Mossman will both use their funding to go towards the expansion and upgrade of cart paths, particularly important at Mossman where an average of 1,833mm of rain falls in the wet season between November and May.

“After the wet season we’ve had, it’ll be fantastic to be able to install concrete cart paths on our composite course,” said Mossman Golf Club Manager Ralf Middel, Mossman among the towns to receive between 250-300mm in a single day in February this year.

“This will enable us to put carts out more often and get more golfers out on the golf course.”

Wynnum Golf Club received funding of $147,562 towards a total project cost of $187,562 that will result in not only improvements and expansion of the existing golf cart paths but an upgrade of the network of walking paths throughout the course.

This will improve accessibility for community and club members to play and enjoy their golf in comfort and safety.

“The club is delighted to be working with DTIS and our construction colleagues at Atlas Golf Services to improve the amenity and accessibility of the golf course to members and the wider community,” said Gavin Moule, Course Committee Chair at Wynnum Golf Club.

“Quality pathing means more golfers safely and comfortably enjoying the great game of golf, whether walking or riding in electric carts and vehicles.

“This particular project will see new paths installed on heavy wear and travel areas on more than five holes and key junctions throughout the course.”

Operated by The Queensland Sporting Club Incorporated, Bulimba Golf Club is a nine-hole par-3 course on the south side of the Brisbane River less than 20 minutes from the centre of the city.

Their grant for $250,000 will go towards the replacement of an end-of-life irrigation system that will greatly improve the water efficiency needed to maintain the golf course.