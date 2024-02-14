Queensland clubs tee up transformations with Gambling Community Benefit Fund Grants

14 Feb 2024 | Clubs & Facilities |

Tractors, toilet blocks and even car parks will be getting a revamp in Queensland, as eight golf clubs in the Sunshine State have received funding in Round 118 of the

The GCBF is Queensland’s largest one-off community grants program for not-for-profit community groups.

Designed to help provide services, leisure activities and opportunity for Queensland communities, golf clubs meet all the requirements to secure funding and will now be able to make key upgrades to their facilities.

Quilpie Golf Club, who received $30,000, will be using the money to make new men’s and women’s toilets; rounding out a series of significant infrastructure upgrades.

“We were just stoked when we found out,” exclaimed Quilpie President, Bruce Paulson.

“We’ve completed several projects already, with a new deck, kitchen and whole new interior of the clubhouse, so this is just a great addition.

“We are only a small club with only thirty or so members, so to get outside help like this makes a real difference to what we are trying to do.”

Meanwhile, Milla Milla and Winton Golf Clubs will both be putting their grants towards new tractors to keep the course in good condition all year round, while a new roof is order of the day at McLeod and a car-park upgrade is underway at Oxley.

The team at Half Moon Bay are keen to build on their status as a signatory to the R&A Women in Golf Charter, by utilising their funding to purchase clubs for women and girls, while also tying this in with putting on free come-and-try days in the near future.

On the coast, Emu Park Golf Club are in the process of updating the entire facility; a process made easier by a $31,000 grant to update the entire septic system.

“We are looking to bring the whole facility up to speed,” explained President Lawrie Kneen. “We are an old club, and the majority of our infrastructure is from the original build.”

Utilising the funding to update the entire septic system, Knees says that it will allow for a repositioning of more accessible toilet blocks, which is in keeping with the club’s vision.

“We are going down the path of making the club and all of our services entirely accessible to everyone,” he said.

“This is stage one and certainly sets the course for a range of exciting project works into the future.”

A full list of clubs that secured funding through the grants is available below:

Oxley – 33k for a car park refurbishment

Eidsvold – 33k for a bore and water pump project

Millaa Milla – 34k for a new tractor

Quilpie – 29.5k for a toilet refurbishment

Winton – 35k for a new tractor

Mcleod – 35k for a new roof

Emu Park – 31k for s septic tank

Goondiwindi – 35k for re-stump project

Half Moon Bay Golf Club - $7.5k worth of funding for new clubs for women and girls