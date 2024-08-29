Queensland clubs receive huge boost with women and girls funding

29 Aug 2024 | Women and girls | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News | Participation |

A large number of Queensland golf clubs have received a huge financial boost in the women and girls space, while Golf Australia Queensland has secured $25,000 to deliver "Super Camps" all thanks to the Queensland Government Department of Tourism and Sport.

The significant funding comes from successful applications for grants from the $15 million Active Women and Girls Program, a ground-breaking initiative arising from the Activate! Queensland 2019 – 2029 strategy.

The current MyGolf Girls and Australian Golf Foundations Scholarship Programs will be significantly boosted with the introduction of the three targeted "Super Camps".

Delivered across three locations spread around the state, these camps will aim to introduce, engage and retain girls into golf.

In total, 71 clubs across Queensland have been successful with their applications for $7500 as part of the Women and Girls program.

A total of $557,500 will be invested in golf in the state.

The goal of the Active Women and Girls Program is to uplift and accelerate participation opportunities within clubs, communities and organisations to inspire the next generation of female athletes and secure the sporting future of women and girls across Queensland.

Through this funding, clubs and organisations are supported to be trailblazers in promoting gender equity in sports, provide leading resources that cater to the needs of female athletes, coaches and enthusiasts, and to create opportunities for women and girls, particularly in remote and regional communities.

The funding is split into two categories.

Category one recipients receive $7500 in funding for projects involving education and training, or equipment and resources, while category two recipients receive $25,000 in funding to deliver benefits to women and girls through initiatives focused on education and training, employment, promotional materials and opportunities, or resources and equipment.

"It is fantastic to see so many golf clubs across Queensland apply and be successful in this grant, the funding each club receives allows them to drive female participation in golf in their local community,” said Golf Australia State Manager – Queensland & Northern Territory, Luke Bates.

"Whether it's talent pathways, coaching, or officiating accreditation courses, this funding will transform the way clubs can help their women and girls."

Aligning with the Australian Golf Strategy, the opportunity to extend Golf Australia's participation offering to women and girls in Queensland is a key priority for 2024/25.

MyGolf is the National Participation program for five to 12-year-olds and the participation pathway extends into the AGF Program for 10 to 17-year-old girls. The cross-pollination of program delivery to expose the pathway to girls into golf and golf clubs is an ideal way to sustain participation and enjoyment of the sport long term.

These grants mark the significant growth and recognition in the women and girls space, positioning them as part of the fabric of golf clubs and shows the commitment clubs and governing bodies are making.