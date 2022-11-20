QLDers turn up for GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ attempt with Cam Smith

20 Nov 2022 | Professional golf |

Australian golf hero, Cameron Smith, and his PGA Professional Coach Grant Field, were this morning joined by hundreds of keen golfing Queenslanders as they attempted to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title for the Largest Golf Lesson.

The driving range at Royal Queensland Golf Club was overrun with fans and golfers keen to participate in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ attempt which fell just short of making history. The masses were expertly guided through a 30 minute lesson by hometown hero Smith, together with some expert coaching, from Field in what was a morning enjoyed by all.

Smith, who was warmly welcomed home at the event, acknowledged the efforts of every involved in making the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ attempt.

“What an amazing experience this morning and equally warm welcome home for the first time in three years,” said Smith.

“I’m blown away with the turn out from both fans and golfers alike – a huge thank you to everyone who came out for the lesson, I’ve had a ball being involved.

“It’s great to be home, and this was a perfect way to kick off a big week – now I can’t wait for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship to start on Thursday.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman highlighted the spectacle of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ attempt.

“What an incredible day to be a part of – the PGA of Australia is delighted to have been able to put on a spectacle like this in partnership with Brisbane City Council via the Brisbane Economic Development Agency,” said Kirkman.

“While we would have loved to secure the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD title, it has still been a fantastic morning for all involved and a pretty unique way for Cam to be welcomed home for the first time in years!

“With the best Australian golfers back on home soil for the Australian PGA Championship and today’s lesson, where hundreds learnt tips and tricks from two of golf’s best names, it just highlights the interest in our game, the tournament and is a fantastic beginning to the week ahead.”

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and today’s GUINNESS WORLD RECORD title attempt is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title holder remains the Mayakoba Golf Classic who hosted a clinic for 1,073 participants at the El Camaleón Golf Course on January 23, 2011.