QLD Junior finds new home at Nudgee

18 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane is the new home of the Queensland Junior Amateur for the next three years.

The club near Brisbane Airport has undergone a near two-year re-design project and has been confirmed to host the 72-hole stroke play event from 2023 to 2025.

Nudgee now boasts two 18-hole layouts, called The Kurrai and The Bulka (meaning The East and The West in local Jagara language), which present their own unique challenges as The Kurrai acts as an engaging and challenging championship course, while The Bulka is a modern links-style course.

The 162 players (81 boys and 81 girls) who descend on Nudgee for the next edition of the Queensland Junior Amateur from June 27-30, 2023 will be greeted with a great test and the club’s general manager Darren Richards cannot wait.

“It's great to have the Queensland Junior at Nudgee from 2023, to showcase the course to juniors and to provide those players with a platform to perform at their best is really something the club is passionate about,” Richards said.

“We currently have the QLD PGA this week so we at Nudgee believe by having the Queensland Junior as well we can show the course is bringing golf full circle. It’s a fantastic event to host with hopefully some future major champions.”

Bargara Golf Club near Bundaberg hosted the tournament from 2018 until this year when Dujuan Snyman and Haruhi Nakatini triumphed, and the event has a rich history of champions achieving success in the professional game.

Seven-time major winner and recent Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductee Karrie Webb won this event in her junior days, so too did fellow major champions Greg Norman, Cameron Smith, Adam Scott and Jason Day.

In more recent times, LPGA player Karis Davidson triumphed in 2014, while Australian PGA champion Jed Morgan also lifted the trophy in 2017.

Entries are yet to open for the 2023 Queensland Junior Amateur.