Qld clubs celebrate grants for upgrades

Fourteen Queensland clubs and facilities have received support in the second round of the Queensland Government’s minor infrastructure grants, with almost $2 million in funding to be distributed.

Projects that can now go ahead include an indoor training facility at Oxley Golf Club in Brisbane, to an irrigation system at Cardwell Golf Club north of Townsville and at Kingaroy Golf Club north-west of Brisbane, to accessibility facilities for Burrum District Golf Club near Bundaberg.

Various clubs will be able to upgrade cart paths and install bridges over water courses with the grants.

Emu Park Golf Club outside Rockhampton received the biggest grant -- $350,000 for new toilets and an accessibility ramp at its clubhouse.

“We’re 100 percent happy,” said club president Lawrie Kneen.

“It’s an infrastructure problem that we’ve had, and we couldn’t afford to do it ourselves. It was one of our down-sides.

“It’s about keeping people involved in the game even if they’re not playing.”

Five of the grant applications were supported by Golf Australia and included use of GA’s grant writing program.

The total allocation is $1,996,135.

“We’re delighted with the result,” said Andrew Leventis, Golf Australia’s Clubs and Facilities Manager-North.

“To have 14 clubs and facilities supported after only three in the first round of these grants is a testimony to the work that has been done at all levels.

“Many of these clubs and facilities are in provincial areas, some of them have relatively small memberships, but they are the lifeblood of our sport in many ways.

“It’s a pleasure to see them get a kick along like this.” 2024 GRANTS ROUND 2 Club Project Grant Babinda GC Cart storage shed $54,735 Boonah GC Cart paths $61,934 Burrum District GC Accessibility lift, paths and ramps $122,898 Cardwell GC Irrigation system $124,513 Emu Park GC Clubhouse upgrade $350,000 Gordonvale GC Replace bridges $211,926 Isle Of Coochie GC Irrigation system $139,021 Keperra Country GC Upgrade tee blocks and install irrigation $187,301 Kingaroy GC Irrigation system $142,966 Maranoa Regional Council Amenities $84,909 Oxley GC Indoor facility $250,000 Sandgate GC Driving nets, practice green $78,646 Bundaberg GC Amenities $54,842 Winton GC Amenities $132,444