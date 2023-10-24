Progress in many ways at The Golf School, Palm Meadows

24 Oct 2023 | Australian Golf Foundation |

As the only girl golfer growing up, for PGA Associate Professional Stacey Edwards it has been a delight to see many more girls enjoying golf in 2023.

“I was always the only girl playing golf growing up,” said Edwards.

“So, seeing girls learning together and forging friendships through the AGF scholarship program has been an absolute delight for me."

Edwards’ group of girls, who are primarily aged 12-13, are not the only girls forging friendships within golf. In fact, there are almost 1000 girls across the country who have been enjoying a scholarship in 2023.

The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Girls Golf Scholarship provides recipients with 24 sessions of group tuition plus a uniform to wear with pride. Also included is a year’s membership at a local club to encourage girls to start playing and obtain handicaps.

Edwards, alongside PGA professional Lee Harrington, has coached and mentored their group of budding golfers at The Golf School – Palm Meadows and is thrilled with how the girls have progressed throughout the year.

“All the girls have come a long way throughout the year,” said Edwards.

“They have progressed from learning the basics of golf to now competing in 9-hole district events together.

“It is great the girls have made good friends as they can now buddy-up to play in competitions and events in the area, something that can be quite daunting if you are by yourself.

“The group has evolved from a rather timid bunch who did not know each other to now being super excited to see each other and where I fight to get a word in!”

Interested in connecting with the scholarship program?

Applications for 2024 club funding is now open and close on November 11, 2023.

For more information on the program click

To apply for the 2024 program click

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game.

Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit australiangolffoundation.org.au for further information. Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Program in 2023, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.