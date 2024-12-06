Australia’s leading juniors ready for Greg Norman Junior Masters

06 Dec 2024 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

The country’s leading junior golfers will converge on the Palmer Gold Coast Golf Club from 9 to 12 December for the 34 th Greg Norman Junior Masters.

Hosted by Golf Australia at Palmer Gold Coast Golf Course, this qualifying-only event will attract up to 200 of the best juniors from across the country. The majority hailing from Queensland, with several travelling from New South Wales and Victoria to compete. The event comprises of four rounds of stroke-play with a 54-hole cut.

Headlining the girl’s field is defending champion Amy Jo. This year Jo has had several top five finishes in State Junior Amateur events and finished twelfth on the Queensland Girls’ Order of Merit. In the field this year we also have our 2021 GNJM champion Sarah Hammett, she will have just finished playing in the ISPS Handa Australian Open when she arrives for this year GNJM.

Other strong contenders to watch this week include Ionna Muir and Millie Komulainen who finished in the top 4 on the Australian Girls’ Order of Merit. Muir also came fourth in the Australian Junior Amateur event this year.

On the boy’s side we have Chase Oberle who is ranked number one on Australian Boys’ Order of Merit. Oberle has had an impressive year with wins at the Queensland Junior Amateur, SA Junior Masters, Gary Player Classic and School Sport Australia 18 & Under Championships. He even teed it up alongside the Pro’s at the QLD PGA Championships at Nudgee GC last month.

Other players in the field to look out for include Alfie Ward who currently sits third on the Australian Boys’ Order of Merit, he has also featured runner up in several State Junior Amateur events this year. In addition, Dujuan Snyman and Max Russell both in the top six on Australian Boys’ Order of Merit. Russell also took out the Tasmanian Junior Amateur earlier in the year.

Golf Australia’s, Acting Head of Participant Journeys, Danielle Hill commented “The Greg Norman Junior Masters is a fantastic junior participation event. With such a strong field of both boys and girls, these juniors have worked hard throughout the year to qualify, and they have earnt the right to battle it out against their peers at Palmer Gold Coast.

"It is always an exciting week with the anticipation of who will be crowned Champion and add their name to the trophy alongside a very prestigious list of past champions. Best of luck to all the players, I hope that you thoroughly enjoy the experience and create lifelong memories and friendships."

Hill thanked Prof. Clive Palmer for so generously giving his course to the juniors for the week as he has done for many years.

Golf Australia’s State Manager for Queensland & Northern Territory Luke Bates is excited for the event and to see Australia’s best juniors battle it out.

“The Greg Norman Junior Masters has been a key event in the pathway for Queensland’s junior golfers for 34 years, and its list of past winners demonstrates this – Karrie Webb, Adam Scott, Grace Kim, Minjee Lee and Cameron Smith, just a few to name,” he said.

“The event not only attracts the top players, but also their families. There is plenty of great golf on display over the week and many activities for those involved to take up while visiting the Gold Coast.”

Bates also thanked businessman Prof. Clive Palmer for his continued involvement and contribution to the Greg Norman Junior Masters.

The Greg Norman Junior Masters is proudly sponsored by Drewmaster, Titleist and the Brisbane Nomads.

2024 Tournament Leaderboard: