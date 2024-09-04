Presidents Cup: Lee gets his get call-up for Internationals

04 Sep 2024 | Professional golf |

Australia’s Min Woo Lee will achieve his aim of a maiden appearance in the Presidents Cup in Montreal later this month, after he was added to the International team.

International captain Mike Weir chose the 26-year-old Lee as one of six discretionary selections.

It brings to three the number of Australians on the 12-man International team to play the USA later this month, with Adam Scott and Jason Day automatically qualified on world rankings.

The top six after the BMW Championship were guaranteed starters, and Lee, who was ninth-placed, was widely tipped to be included as one of the top young players in the world.

Another who was in that group just outside, Cam Davis, missed out on selection despite being an International team member in 2023 in North Carolina. He will count as one of the most unlucky players to be left out.

Weir said: “As one of the most popular players on the PGA TOUR, Min Woo is going to be an incredible addition to the International Team and our passionate fans in Montreal. He is one of the best drivers of the golf ball, and I can’t wait to let him cook at the Presidents Cup in a few weeks."

Lee, who also made his Olympic Games debut this year, is fired up.

“What I can bring to the International Team is flair and hopefully some good golf. I've been playing pretty solid this year. Being on the International Team is very special and obviously being the home side, it'll be massive to play good in front of the fans.”

Weir chose three Canadians (Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes), South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Lee to round out his team.

Lee has already confirmed for the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne this summer.

The Presidents Cup is at Royal Montreal from 26 September.

INTERNATIONAL TEAM Hideki Matsuyama Sungjae Im Adam Scott Tom Kim Jason Day Byeong Hun An Corey Conners Taylor Pendrith Mackenzie Hughes Christiaan Bezuidenhout Min Woo Lee Si Woo Kim US TEAM Scottie Scheffler Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa Wyndham Clark Patrick Cantlay Sahith Theegala Sam Burns Russell Henley Keegan Bradley Brian Harman Tony Finau Max Homa