Golf Course ID: 31611, 18 hole

Portsea is known as one of the best wet weather courses in Australia because of the huge amount of sand base, and as recently as January 2002 the course was rated in Golf Australia as number 25 in the country. Today’s members and visitors enjoy playing on a course set amongst sand dunes and which consistently rates as one of Australia’s finest. Recent design improvements in bunkering, teeing grounds and greens have further enhanced the course. The natural drainage qualities of soils found in the Portsea area also ensures that golfers enjoy a firm footing all year round.