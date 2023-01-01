Golf Course ID: 31813, 18 hole
Portland Golf Club (VIC)
Public course
Golf course
Portland Golf Club is located on Madeira Packet Road, with sensational views of the harbor and coastline. The Portland Golf Club provides members with exclusive access to an 18-hole course, a contemporary clubhouse and a friendly sense of community. Come play a round of golf with friends or family - visitors and green fee players are always welcome to use our well-maintained facilities subject to regulations. Our golf club also offers a large function hire room to host weddings, meetings and/or private celebrations with a kitchen and bar on hand.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...