Golf Course ID: 31813, 18 hole

Portland Golf Club is located on Madeira Packet Road, with sensational views of the harbor and coastline. The Portland Golf Club provides members with exclusive access to an 18-hole course, a contemporary clubhouse and a friendly sense of community. Come play a round of golf with friends or family - visitors and green fee players are always welcome to use our well-maintained facilities subject to regulations. Our golf club also offers a large function hire room to host weddings, meetings and/or private celebrations with a kitchen and bar on hand.