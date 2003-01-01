Banner

Golf Course ID: 31014, 18 hole

Portarlington Golf Club (VIC)

Public course
Tucked away in the beautiful Bellarine Peninsula the Portarlington Golf Club encompasses a stunning 18 Hole Award winning golf course. This tree lined, Cashmore designed golf course has an amazing variety of golf holes, putting surfaces and excellent year round conditioning. The stunning course is teamed with a clubhouse which offers extensive entertainment facilities, including newly installed TAB, and Award winning Bistro, making the Portarlington Golf Club the leading leisure and entertainment complex on the Bellarine Peninsula. Located only minutes from the Portarlington waterfront and only a 90 minute drive from Melbourne.

130 Hood Road
Portarlington VIC 3223

03 5259 2492
03 5259 3361
https://www.portarlingtongolf.com.au/index.php
