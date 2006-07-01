Golf Course ID: 50718, 18 hole

Established in 1912 Port Pirie measures 5735m Par 71 with four par 3s ranging 104-202m, eleven par 4s ranging from 251-370m and three par 5s ranging from 428-491m. Celebrating its centenary year in 2012, Port Pirie originally had black soil scrapes and has had grass greens up until 2006-07. The club has no access to reclaimed water and about 4-5 years ago its members had no choice but to reinstate the scrapes again. there are 18 white quartz sand scrapes with over 20 bunkers here on a reasonable medium-sized wide tree-lined layout. The layout has not changed much since 1912, with holes being shortened or lengthened with some additional tree plantings. Basic golf facilities.