Golf Course ID: 51216, 9 hole

Port Kenny has a small population of less than 100 people and is located on Venus Bay which is a protected body of water characterised by tidal flats, mangrove swamps, small islands and shallow beaches. The Port Kenny Course access is 2km south of the Port Kenny village and 60km south of Streaky Bay. There are 9 white sand scrapes with mostly flat and straight holes like the opening 355m straight 1st. Basic golf facilities.