Golf Course ID: 30714, 18 hole

The course is less than five minutes from the centre of charming, historic Port Fairy, which lies 290 kms west of Melbourne along the Princes Highway in the Shipwreck Coast and Great Ocean Road Tourism regions. Golf at Port Fairy is typical of the great Scottish courses, such as St Andrews, Troon and Carnoustie. Golfers who have never had the experience of playing these courses should take the opportunity to visit the district for a unique experience. Wind is a factor when you play golf at Port Fairy, and the choice of club varies from day to day. For example a 111 metre par 3 can be played on one day with a wedge and on another with a 4 iron. Generally however tees and greens have a measure of wind protection to keep the game comfortable.