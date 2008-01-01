Golf Course ID: 50715, 18 hole

The Port Augusta Golf Club is a Members Golf Club that welcome visitors who wish to enjoy our sensational and challenging golf course. Enjoy golf with the watered fairways and superb greens with the magestic Flinders Ranges in the background.

With the Flinders Ranges making a spectacular backdrop for Port Augusta’s Golf Course, 18 fully grassed greens and fairways and a licensed Club, the course is considered one of the best country courses in South Australia. All golfing are welcome, and those with an Australian Golf Union official handicap are also welcome to join in competitions. The Club is staffed by volunteers and is open every day from 8am to 4pm. The Bar is open Tuesday and Thursday from 3pm until approximately 6pm and Friday's from 5.30pm. Limited golf club hire is available from the club house. Golf Carts are available for hire.

Port Augusta measures 5757m (Par 70) with four par 3s ranging from 146–165m, twelve par 4s ranging from 312–408m and two par 5s ranging from the 513m straight 2nd (index 2) and the 451m 17th (index 13) which doglegs 45 degrees to the right from 200m off the tee to a green guarded by 2 short side bunkers.

The course has wide and quite lush kikuyu fairways with patches of couch grass. The rough has softish red sand/dirt with clover weeds and even some patches of couch grass with short tree-lined fairways with some clusters of saltbush. The medium-to-large sized greens have santa anna couch grass which become dormant in the winter when they run run fast but true. There is also a mix of couch/kikuyu grass surrounding the greens.

There are 24 bunkers on the course which guard most holes.