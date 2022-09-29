Pollard wins inaugural SA Inclusive Championship

29 Sep 2022 | All Abilities |

World No.21 Cameron Pollard has added yet another state title to his collection in a dominant performance to win the first-ever South Australian Inclusive Championship at Tanunda Pines Golf Club in the Barossa Valley.

Sawtell Golf Club's Pollard, who has been a prolific winner of All Abilities Championships including the WA Open All Abilities Championship this year and the Victorian and New South Wales Inclusive Championships last year, won by seven shots with his round of 81.

The event was shortened from 36 holes to 18 holes after weather and wet ground conditions forced play to be abandoned on the opening day.

Links Hope Island's Jamie Turner finished runner-up after a count back from Cabramatta's Anthony Carroll.

Australia's highest ranked female golfer with disability, Natascha Tennant of Wynnum, claimed Nett honours at four-over, while the Queensland Amputee Golf Assocation's Scott Smith took runner-up Nett honours at five-over.

In the Stableford category, Cameron Reid of Blind Golf Australia was the winner and Glenelg's Anthony Hart was the runner-up.