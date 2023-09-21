Pollard to defend at South Australian Inclusive Championship

21 Sep 2023 | All Abilities |

The South Australian Inclusive Championships will be played for the second time at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide next week.

The event is part of the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) Access series, bringing players with disabilities together in the same field, with a maximum handicap limit of 54.

In a field which features the top all-abilities players from across the country, defending champion Cameron Pollard, currently ranked 39 in WR4GD, will be eager to have another strong week in Adelaide.

The Coffs Harbour member is in great form, coming off a win at the recent NSW Inclusive Championship.

Keith Dobie and Steven Alderson will be teeing it up both next week and in the first ever Webex Players Series South Australia event.

Next week will be Alderson's first Inclusive Championship. He is also a member at Willunga Golf Club, the host of the Webex South Australia event.

Other notable players next week include:

Natascha Tennent: Gold medallist at the 2023 Special Olympics, the 16-year-old already has an impressive resume. One that she will be looking to build on next week.

Lachlan Smith: Only a playoff could separate Smith and Pollard in NSW two weeks ago, and Smith will be hoping to go one better next week in Adelaide.

Kirsty Wilkinson: Playing in her first Inclusive Championship in Australia, Wilkinson has just returned from playing tournaments in Japan and Norway. With a passion for competition, Wilkinson will be one to watch.

The South Australian Inclusive Championships will be played at Kooyonga Golf Club on the 26th and 27th September.