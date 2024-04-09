Pollard secures another inclusive title

09 Apr 2024 | All Abilities |

Cameron Pollard has added the Queensland Inclusive Championship to his impressive list of state titles in the All Abilities sphere.

The 25-year-old from Coffs Harbour Golf Club in New South Wales beat his great rival, South Australia’s Steven Alderson, in a sudden death playoff that extended to five holes at Sanctuary Cove Golf Club on the Gold Coast today.

Pollard has now won state championships in New South Wales (three times), South Australia (in 2023), Victoria and Queensland. He is also a past winner of the New Zealand All Abilities Championship.

The championship was reduced to one round after storms prevented play in the first round.

In the second round Pollard and Alderson, from Willunga Golf Club, both shot 1-under par 68s to comfortably lead home the field.

Pollard made four birdies in his last six holes of regulation play to force his way into the playoff with Alderson, and it took a birdie at the fifth playoff hole to finish their duel.

"Stoked to get another win," he said afterward. "Sorry Steve, you had to be the bridesmaid.”

Joshua Jones (Pacific) was the nett winner. “I just love playing with all the other all inclusive golfers, we love to see the sport grow and develop," said Jones. "The more new faces we see at events like this, the better our sport will be.”

A total 34 players competed today.