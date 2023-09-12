Pollard Prevails to Claim Third Consecutive NSW Inclusive Championship Title

12 Sep 2023 | Amateur golf | All Abilities |

By Kassidy Rogan

In a thrilling showdown at the 2023 NSW Inclusive Championships, Cameron Pollard of Coffs Harbour Golf Club has etched his name in history for the third consecutive year after emerging victorious in a sudden-death playoff, solidifying his reign as champion.

At Port Kembla Golf Club today, Pollard and Lachlan Smith of Sawtell Golf Club both finished the final round on +17, forcing the tie breaker which saw Pollard come out on top after just one hole.

“I’m feeling pretty good. It was a bit tough; I wasn’t playing the greatest, but I got the job done,” he said.

Pollard shot a score of 80 in round one and 81 in the last round. He says shooting four birdies today was the highlight of the tournament, but humbly acknowledged that his game had room for improvement.

“My game in general is ordinary at the moment but I’ve just got to practice heaps and get it in shape for the next tournament, which is the 2023 South Australian Inclusive Championship in two weeks’ time.”

Having now clinched all three NSW Inclusive Championships held so far, Pollard radiated enthusiasm and eagerly looked forward to defending his crown next year.

“I’m feeling great. That was my goal at the start of the week so I’m happy I could do it,” he added.

In the NETT division, Everglades’ Steve Robson come out on top with an equal finish, followed closely by Nathanael Young of Tamworth on +1.

The Stableford Champion title went to James Gribble from Blackheath Golf Club, amassing an impressive 65 points. Not far behind was Antony Thow from Victoria Golf Club with 62 points, securing the second spot.

Competing in the tournament for the first time, Anthony Keenan of Golf Crew Australia said the opportunity was a dream come true.

“It makes us feel included. We feel like professional golfers, travelling interstate and staying at hotels. It’s great to be able to feel that,” he said.

After only taking up golf seriously in January this year, the NSW Inclusive Championship is the second ever tournament Keenan has played.

“I struggled a bit on the first day but second day I pulled it around. Because I have a brain condition, I tend to overthink things at times, but today I was just a bit more relaxed.”

“I wanted a top five finish; I came fourth in Stableford so I’m happy with that. It’s just great to be out here for the experience.”

He says he never would have gotten to this point without Empower Golf Australia, a full-service disability recreation not-for-profit organisation which facilitates and promotes golf for people living with disabilities.

“Empower golf have really helped me with my golfing. They’ve got me onto a mind coach which is really good so I’m able to work with her.”