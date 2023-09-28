Pollard defends at the South Australian Inclusive Championship

28 Sep 2023 | All Abilities |

Cameron Pollard (Coffs Harbour) has successfully defended his title at the South Australian Inclusive Championship at Kooyonga in Adelaide.

Pollard and runner-up Steven Alderson could barely be separated over the 36 holes. The pair were tied at the top of the leaderboard after shooting matching 78s on day one, with Pollard edging out Alderson by a single shot, 82-83, in the second round.

This week ‘s victory continues an incredible run for Pollard, adding to his recent win at the NSW Inclusive Championship, while Alderson will be looking to take this form into the Webex Player Series South Australia event at his home club, Willunga, next month.

Gary Burgess (SOS Golf Group) took out the nett category, while Kieran McBrien (Tallebudgera) won the Stableford category.

Full results can be found