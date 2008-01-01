Golf Course ID: 60509, 9 hole

oint Walter Golf Course is nestled alongside Perth's Swan River with sweeping views and spectacular scenery. This 9-hole golf course is highly regarded for its quality fairways, greens and picturesque landscape. Our newest experience is our Goanna Mini Golf Course, WA’s best mini golf course (Open 7 Days a Week). Look out for our mini golf special events and play under the stars with our night mini golf open on Thursday evenings. Plus, our other attractions include a practice fairway, pro shop, sporting facilities including tennis courts and a multi-purpose sport area. Relax at our Grass Lands Café and Bar, open seven days with Thursday night live music until 7pm and a fabulous new menu. Or hire a function room for your next event, including corporate golf events, bespoke weddings, business seminars and family special events. If you're looking to enjoy a casual round of golf or mini golf, improve your swing with a one on one golf lesson, enjoy lunch or dinner with live music, or even to book your wedding, we have something to offer you here at Point Walter Golf Course. We look forward to welcoming you to Point Walter Golf Course!