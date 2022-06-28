PODCAST: Sustainability roadmap and Blum's breakthrough

28 Jun 2022 | Podcast | Golf Australia |

We have a massive show this week!

Off the top hosts Tiffany Cherry, Mark Allen and Martin Blake recap the KPMG Women's PGA Championship where Minjee Lee was only one shot off another major title, and Hannah Green and Steph Kyriacou also finished in the top-10.

Dr Sheila Nugyen, executive director of the Sports Environment Alliance (SEA) and recognised by the Australian Financial Review in its 2019 Top 100 Women of Influence, and Matt Chesterman, Golf Australia's Clubs & Facilities Support Senior Manager, join the show to discuss Golf Course 2030 - the Australian golf industry's roadmap to address external sustainability factors. Plus, they also give some insights into how clubs and facilities can make easy, small steps in the sustainability space.

Australian Golf writer Dane Heverin has all the latest news, and Kirstalle Blum dials in from Croatia after her big breakthrough win on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series.

Marko's Masterclass finishes off the show and was inspired by In Gee Chun's putting at Congressional on the weekend.