PODCAST: Nikki McClure and US Open week

14 Jun 2022 | Podcast | Golf Australia

It's been a massive week in the world of golf and we dive into everything on the show! Tiffany Cherry is on holidays in Hawaii so Mark Allen and Martin Blake are joined by two-time Ladies European Tour winner and Golf Australia's female pathway's manager Stacey Peters.

Off the top we recap Rory McIlroy's big win in Canada, the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour's mixed event, LIV Golf's first event and we also hear from Min Woo Lee ahead of the US Open in Massachusetts.

Our guest this week is Nikki McClure who has become the first female president of Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne. We discuss her journey within the sport, initiatives to get more women and girls playing, and which tees golfers should use.

Australian Golf writer Dane Heverin has all the latest news and Marko's Masterclass will help you around the greens.