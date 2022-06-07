07 Jun 2022 | Podcast | Golf Australia |

PODCAST: Minjee Lee's US Women's Open win

by Golf Australia

The Australian Golf Show is focused on Minjee Lee's historic win this week.

What a week! Minjee Lee's historic win at the US Women's Open has co-hosts Tiffany Cherry, Mark Allen and Martin Blake very excited! We dissect everything about her massive victory and Golf Australia's General Manager - High Performance Brad James stops by to talk through her journey from a 13-year-old budding star to two-time major champion. Plus, he gives us some insight into her personality.

We also have all the latest news, and are joined by Woodlands Golf Club's general manager Richard Tullberg after they won Visionary of the Year honours for the month of May, before Marko's Masterclass returns with a focus on Minjee Lee's exquisite pre-shot routine.

Podcast | Australian Golf Show

