12 Jul 2022 | Podcast | Golf Australia |

PODCAST: Matt Griffin & Tahlia McGrath

by Golf Australia

Podcast Matt Griffin and Tahlia McGrath_image

Aussie pro Matt Griffin is on the ground and preparing for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Don’t miss our chat with him.

Tiffany Cherry and Martin Blake preview the Open and the 11 Australian chances, plus

We’re joined by Tahlia McGrath, Australian Test cricketer and golf lover.

Plus all the news and views from the world of golf.

Podcast | Australian Golf Show

