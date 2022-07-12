PODCAST: Matt Griffin & Tahlia McGrath

12 Jul 2022 | Podcast | Golf Australia |

Aussie pro Matt Griffin is on the ground and preparing for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Don’t miss our chat with him.

Tiffany Cherry and Martin Blake preview the Open and the 11 Australian chances, plus

We’re joined by Tahlia McGrath, Australian Test cricketer and golf lover.

Plus all the news and views from the world of golf.