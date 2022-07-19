PODCAST: Keeley Marx and Tony Meyer

19 Jul 2022 | Podcast |

A monumental week with Cam Smith’s amazing Open Championship victory front and centre. Hosts Tiffany Cherry, Mark Allen and Martin Blake talk to Tony Meyer, a close friend and mentor to Smith over more than a decade, about what makes him great, and what he was like as a teenager.

Plus Keeley Marx, the new World Junior Champion, steps out of her year 12 class to talk about her triumph in California last weekend.

Marko's Masterclass focuses on the mindset that makes Cameron Smith the best putter that Mark has ever seen.