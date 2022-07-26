PODCAST: Karrie Webb AO and Nicole Livingstone

26 Jul 2022 | Podcast |

Another massive show this week with hosts Tiffany Cherry, Mark Allen, and Martin Blake recapping Karrie Webb's win at the Senior LPGA Championship in Kansas. General Manager of Women’s Football at the AFL Nicole Livingston joins to chat about her connection to the great game, as well as the state of Women's sport in Australia.

In other news, the team touch on the recent decision for the Northcote Golf Course to continue operating as a golf course. And in Marko's Masterclass, we get some insights into how to play (or not to play) in the wet this winter.