PODCAST: Karen Lunn at the AIG Women's Open and connecting with culture

02 Aug 2022 | Podcast |

This week WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn dials in from Muirfield ahead of the fifth and final women's major of the year, the AIG Women's Open, to provide an insight into how Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Stephanie Kyriacou and Whitney Hillier will fare.

Our hosts Tiffany Cherry, Mark Allen and Martin Blake run through their highlights of the week including Ayaka Furure's remarkable 10-under final round of 62 to win the Women's Scottish Open and Tony Finau winning for the second straight week on the PGA Tour.

Visionary of the Year winner for the month of July Garth Cusick drops into the studio to tell us how he has got Chinese-Australian women into golf through his business, International Golf Academy Australia, which is based at Eastern Sward Golf Club - a nine-hole course in Melbourne's south-east.

Australian Golf writer Dane Heverin is back from his trip to The Open at St Andrews and he has all the latest news before Marko's Masterclass finishes off the show.

* The Australian Golf Show is taking a break after this episode and will return later this year