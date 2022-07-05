PODCAST: Australian coaching sensation Ritchie Smith

05 Jul 2022 | Podcast | Golf Australia |

It is another massive week with Tiffany Cherry, Mark Allen and Martin Blake joined by the man behind major champions Minjee Lee and Hannah Green, Ritchie Smith. The Perth-based guru tells us all about their journeys to the top, Min Woo Lee's incredible talent, how his professional career shaped his coaching philosophy and much more in a chat that is not to be missed.

Off the top, our hosts chat about the positives that have come from the PGA Tour's big announcements, the Australian courses which cracked the top-100 in the world and Ash Barty's performance in the icon series.

Australian Golf writer Dane Heverin has all the news, and Visionary of the Year winner for the month of June, PGA Professional Andrew Cartledge, dials in.

Marko's Masterclass focuses on positioning in the bunker.