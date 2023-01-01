Players 1st - Club & Facility Survey Tool

A comprehensive survey designed to collate member feedback across the golf course, food & beverage, facilities, management, pro shop, lessons, atmosphere, club in general and club house. Includes recommendation and loyalty questions and player demographic and golfing background questions.

The member survey is typically sent out annually, with a licence provided for a 12 month period for the review of data against other surveys.

At the core of understanding the quality of experience the club provided, the member survey is packaged with the guest survey.