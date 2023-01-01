Players 1st - Club & Facility Survey Tool
Players 1st offers software for golf clubs to retain and recruit golfers and increase the club’s revenue by focusing on customer experience and loyalty.
Insights are generated through surveys and the results are displayed in a real-time dashboard.
This lets you explore feedback from members and guests on a daily basis. The system is extremely intuitive and easy to operate. It provides hands-on tools and call-to-action lists for the golf club.
Member Survey
A comprehensive survey designed to collate member feedback across the golf course, food & beverage, facilities, management, pro shop, lessons, atmosphere, club in general and club house. Includes recommendation and loyalty questions and player demographic and golfing background questions.
The member survey is typically sent out annually, with a licence provided for a 12 month period for the review of data against other surveys.
At the core of understanding the quality of experience the club provided, the member survey is packaged with the guest survey.
Guest Survey
Focused specifically at guests to your F&B or golf offerings, the guest survey gives you great insights to how the experience is being perceived by non-member or irregular customers. If your club or facility has a focus on driving income through non-members then the insights gained here can directly influence the income received.
The guest survey is packaged with the membership survey and a licence runs for a 12-month period, providing continuous insights into the customer experience.
Entry Survey
Targeting new members who have recently joined the club. Collates the primary reasons for taking up golf, why they chose to become a member at the club, questions about their integration experience of the club, plus open comments questions.
The entry survey is additional to the member & guest survey package.
Exit Survey
Targeting former members who have recently left their membership. Captures the primary reason(s) for leaving the club, general satisfaction questions, plus player demographic questions.
The exit survey is additional to the member and guest package.
With a comprehensive range of standard questions that cover typical service areas in Australian golf clubs, the process to set up the surveys is quick and easy. Your Golf Australia Club & Facility Manager will be able to work through the process with you over the phone.
Once the survey is live, the club will be provided with direct access to the survey dashboard to view and interpret insights. Once the survey has closed, your Golf Australia Club & Facility Manager will make a time to talk through the dashboard and help you identify trends and insights.
The strength of the tool really is in the dashboard, giving you an insight not just how well each touchpoint around the venue is performing, but how much impact the touchpoint has on the overall customer experience.
Pricing
Member & guest survey package $2,000 P.A.
Entry survey $300 P.A.
Exit survey $300 P.A.
Golf Australia is the exclusive supplier of Players 1st surveys to Australian golf clubs and facilities. To arrange an obligation free demonstration, please contact your Golf Australia Club & Facility Manager.
SA / TAS - Ashleigh Stratford, ashleigh.stratford@golf.org.au
VIC - Chris Crabbe, chris.crabbe@golf.org.au
QLD / NT - Andrew Leventis, andrew.leventis@golf.org.au
WA / NSW - Matt Chesterman, matt.chesterman@golf.org.au