Play 9 winners return from Royal Troon

The winners of this year's Play 9 competition, Sue Grenside from Lake Karrinyup and Warwick Butler from Tumut, have returned from their trip to Scotland and the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon… and what a trip they had!

By playing a nine-hole competition at an eligible club, Warwick and Sue automatically entered themselves in the Play 9 competition and were chosen to be Australia's representatives at the international final at Royal Troon.

Held the day before round one of The Open Championship, the international final saw Sue and Warwick join national representatives from across the globe for a nine-hole competition on the historic — and difficult — Royal Troon.

"The course was amazing, and they treated us incredibly well," said Sue.

While not winning the international final, both Sue and Warwick thoroughly enjoyed playing Royal Troon, but the experience off the course was a highlight too.

"You know they said to us 'you're the first event of The Open', so they count the Play 9 as such an important event," Sue said.

"I sat with Martin Slumbers, the CEO of the R&A, and he was so happy because he was the one that started it and it's just grown and grown.

"We were treated like royalty!"

Like Sue, Warwick had a ball at Royal Troon and so too couldn't believe the experience that they were treated to.

"It was pretty awesome, the whole experience was very humbling really and the day we played was an absolutely magnificent sunny day," said Warwick.

Both Warwick and Sue took the opportunity to do a bit of travel within Scotland, and both sampled some of the other golf courses the west coast of Scotland has to offer.

"We managed to get six rounds of golf in, and even their country courses are so magnificent to play on," said Warwick.

"Our favourite was Newton Stewart by a long way. It was just a great, playable club course.

"They were so friendly and made us feel at home, we had a couple rounds there."

