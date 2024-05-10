Play 9 winners announced for 2024

10 May 2024 | Amateur golf | Participation |

Golf Australia extends its congratulations to Sue Grenside and Warwick Butler, the winners of this year's Play 9 competition who will soon be jetting off to Scotland.

By playing a nine hole competition at an eligible club, Warwick and Sue automatically entered themselves in the Play 9 competition, and will both now be heading to the international final held at Royal Troon, the host of The Open Championship in 2024.

Grenside, who plays her golf at Lake Karrinyup, says nine hole competitions have become an important way for her to keep playing golf.

"I have been a member of Karrinyup for 40 years, but it's very hilly and very hard, that's why I often go for nine holes," she said.

Excited for the upcoming trip to Scotland, as well as The Open, Grenside will be joined on her trip by her husband, who is also a golfer.

"We have reciprocals with Blairgowrie in Scotland, so we're going to stay on and play a few games of golf there."

On the other side of Australia, Butler plays his golf at Tumut Golf Club and was extremely surprised upon learning he had won the trip to Scotland.

"The phone bloody rang and I ignored it, the mobile phone rang and I ignored that, and then I went back and properly checked the email," Butler laughed recalling the moment he discovered he would be heading overseas.

As well as playing at Royal Troon and watching the major championship action at The Open, Butler has a few off-course quests planned for his trip.

"My great-great-grandfather, who's buried here in Wagga, he actually was born just up the road from Troon," he said.

Run by The R&A, the two Australian winners will play Royal Troon on the eve of The 152nd Open, and will represent their country against pairs from across the globe.