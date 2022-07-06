Play 9 is back in 2022

06 Jul 2022 | Participation |

Play 9 is back, and it is time to play your way to the Australian Open!

Golfers across the country can play in a 9-hole competition at any club or facility across the country from 1 July – 30 September 2022 and they automatically go in the draw to win.

Players can participate in as many 9-hole competitions as they like, with each round counting as an entry into the competition.

Each month an equal number of men and women will be randomly selected to compete in their state final for the chance to play in the Play 9 2022 national final alongside the world-first Australian Open at Victoria and Kingston Heath Golf Clubs this December.

Qualifiers for the national will receive return flights to the event, two nights accommodation, tickets to the 2022 Australian Open and more.

For full details visit: