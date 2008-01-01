Banner

Golf Course ID: 65405, 18 hole

Pinjarra Golf Club (WA)

Public course
Golf course

Pinjarra Golf Club is situated on Pinjarra Road, Pinjarra, approximately 80 km from the Perth CBD and only 18 km east of Mandurah. It is easily accessed from Perth via the Kwinana Freeway.

The Club, established in 1912, is an exciting and vibrant country/outer metropolitan golf club which hosts annual major open events including the Ladies Amateur Open and Men’s Amateur Open both scheduled for October yearly, the WA 2 Ball Ambrose Championships, held in March yearly, and Ladies Charity and Open days, which are a yearly, popular events.

Full playing memberships are available as well as several flexible types of membership designed to suit your golfing requirements. Green players are most welcome and very competitive rates are available, for both 9 and 18 holes of golf.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

Cnr Pinjarra Road and Sutton Street
Pinjarra WA 6208

08 9531 1252
08 9531 2588
Send email
https://www.pinjarragolf.com.au/cms/
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use