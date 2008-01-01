Golf Course ID: 65405, 18 hole

Pinjarra Golf Club is situated on Pinjarra Road, Pinjarra, approximately 80 km from the Perth CBD and only 18 km east of Mandurah. It is easily accessed from Perth via the Kwinana Freeway.

The Club, established in 1912, is an exciting and vibrant country/outer metropolitan golf club which hosts annual major open events including the Ladies Amateur Open and Men’s Amateur Open both scheduled for October yearly, the WA 2 Ball Ambrose Championships, held in March yearly, and Ladies Charity and Open days, which are a yearly, popular events.

Full playing memberships are available as well as several flexible types of membership designed to suit your golfing requirements. Green players are most welcome and very competitive rates are available, for both 9 and 18 holes of golf.