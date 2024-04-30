PING engineering chief announced as a keynote speaker for 2024 Golf Summit

30 Apr 2024 | Industry news |

PING’s Dr Paul Wood, who oversees a team of close to 100 engineers and scientists at one of the world golf’s leading equipment brands, is the latest keynote speaker to be locked in for this year's Golf Summit in Melbourne.

Wood is the Vice President of Engineering at PING where he coordinates a department responsible for innovation, design, testing and commercialisation of new golf clubs.

He graduated from St Andrews University with a MSc and PhD in Applied Mathematics and started at PING in 2005, working on the physics of ball flight, impact dynamics, advanced measurement tools and innovations in club fitting.

Wood has a passion leading his team and for making the highest performing clubs in the world.

At Golf Summit on October 16-17, he will speak on PING’s extensive research collaborations with top golf coaches from around the world.

Through data-driven analyses, his team tackles pressing questions on golf technique every day such as the advantages of shot shapes, optimal wedge techniques, swing dynamics, and equipment specifications for elite players, demonstrating their systematic approach to addressing key coaching inquiries.

These questions and constant consultation with players and coaches drive the innovation and quality that Wood and his team aspire for at PING.

Out of the PING office, Wood is a passionate supporter of All Abilities golf, a field hockey player and a keen trail runner.

His interesting and unique perspective from within the golf industry is not to be missed at the 2024 Golf Summit later this year.

The Asia-Pacific region’s premier event welcoming the entire golf industry, tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit are on sale now.

The Golf Summit is proudly supported by the Melbourne Convention Bureau and the State Government’s National Business Event Program