Pine Rivers Golf Club (PGA)

Golf Course ID: 41322, 13 hole

With owarm friendly atmosphere and country surroundings, you will greatly enjoy a pleasant day and round of golf. The fairways traverse hills surrounded by cool and pleasant trees. The rolling landscape adds a uniqueness to our greens and fairways, to provide a more interesting round of golf. Situated less than 15 minutes from the Brisbane Northern Suburbs, it is far enough away from the city to allow you to enjoy the relaxed and friendly manner of country folk.