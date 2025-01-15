AusAm men's wrap: Phillips indulges himself in Sandbelt love affair

15 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Blake Phillips hails from north-western Sydney but he could not be more at home in the Melbourne Sandbelt, and the New South Welshman is the outright halfway leader in the men’s adidas Australian Amateur.

Concord Golf Club’s Phillips won the Victorian Amateur on the sandbelt in 2024, a year that saw him also lead Concord to its first Golf NSW pennants triumph in 73 years with the winning putt.

The 21-year-old from North Ryde puts it down to “something in the water down here” and there is no doubt he is happy heading back to Commonwealth Golf Club for Thursday’s third round in the national championship.

Phillips shot 2-under 69 at Cranbourne on Tuesday having started with a share of the lead, pushing out to 9-under overall.

He is a shot ahead of his NSW counterpart Jye Halls and Queenslander Harry Takis, who both shot identical scores on the same course to reach 8-under. The reigning NSW Amateur champion Declan O’Donovan is at 7-under and well and truly in contention.

First-round co-leader Chase Oberle from Queensland made an early eagle but then fell away, shooting 77 at the meaner Commonwealth.

Play was suspended for two hours because of lightning in the area of both courses, but it cleared and the players continued into near-darkness, driving winds and unseasonal cold trying to complete their second rounds.

It all happened for Phillips from the 12th hole at Commonwealth on Tuesday. Even-par at the time, he made birdie there, followed up with eagle, and ended up shooting 7-under for the final seven holes.

“Honestly, I wanted to go out and play more holes, play my second round, but I slept pretty well,” he said.

He has been fiddling with a new, left-hand low putting grip having grown frustrated with his inability to convert good ball-striking into better scoring. It has worked thus far. “I definitely feel a lot better over the putts,” he said.

Phillips has never wanted for good advice. His father Glenn is a PGA Professional and the current general manager of Strathfield Golf Club in western Sydney.

Takis was third at the Australian Master of the Amateurs in Melbourne just over a week ago so his formline is strong and he is in a good space back at home with friends and family. His plan for the final two rounds is to “do the little things” and let the consequences unfold.

“I had the belief that I could be there,” he said. “You can never get too far ahead of yourself in this game, it can humble you very quickly.” Tee-offs begin at 7.30am at Commonwealth and entry is free.