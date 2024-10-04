PGA Institute Secondary Schools Tournament a hit at Sandhurst

04 Oct 2024 | Amateur golf |

In its first year as a Golf Australia Junior Order of Merit event, the PGA Institute Secondary Schools Tournament proved a huge success today at Sandhurst Club, with golfers travelling from all over Victoria and even New South Wales.

While the 18-hole stroke play event was the main ticket item for the day, the 40 kids in attendance were also given the opportunity to learn more about what is on offer at the PGA Institute, and whether it may be a pathway they consider as they approach the end of their secondary school years.

The PGA Institute offers education, combining business, golf training, hospitality and sport as well as practical golf skills to prepare students for a career in the golf industry.

Whether students are elite golfers or not, the PGA Institute helps those with a passion for golf, blend said passion with a career.

The Institute also has several high education partnerships, which allows students to earn credits for bachelor degrees at a number of universities. This means that even if a student does not achieve the year-12 score they desire, the PGA Institute can be a great pathway to higher education.

On the day, Grace Li and Davinder Singh took out the girls and boys gross events with scores of 81 and 73 respectively on the Champions Course at Sandhurst.

Playing her golf at Box Hill Golf Club, Li's 81 wasn't her best score, however it was good enough to win on the day by one-shot over runner-up Grace Yang.

"It was good conditions and the course was really nice," said the 13-year-old. "I had a really good birdie, but I can't remember which hole it was on now!"

15-year-old Singh's blistering 73 was also good enough to win by one-shot over runner-up David Zhu. The Royal Melbourne member particularly proud of his efforts on the seventh.

"An eagle chip-in on seven was definitely my highlight which was awesome," he said.

To find out more about the PGA Institute,