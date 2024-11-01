PGA Institute launches Workforce Development Solution

01 Nov 2024 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

In a new offering for the golf industry, the PGA Institute are launching its new Workforce Development Solution. The program, which comprises a comprehensive suite of programs, services, and resources offered by the PGA Institute and PGA of Australia, has been designed to meet the learning and development needs of golf clubs, facilities, places to play, and businesses within the industry.

As the only golf Registered Training Organisation (RTO) in Australia, the PGA Institute is dedicated to ensuring the golf industry’s current and future workforce is equipped with the essential knowledge and skills to thrive across all facets of the sport.

The new offering is aimed at improving workforce performance, enhancing skills, retaining top talent, and driving the overall success of a club, facility or place to play, and is available in three packages tailored to an individual organisation’s needs and capabilities.

PGA of Australia's General Manager - Membership and Education, Geoff Stewart says he is proud that the PGA of Australia is in a position to provide meaningful training for the benefit of Australia's golf industry.

"At the PGA of Australia, we pride ourselves on ensuring we deliver training and education that creates opportunities for our members and those working in the broader golf industry, and our new Workforce Development Solution offering ensures that we continue to meet that objective," he said.

"Benefits range from an increase in the ability to attract talent and retain quality staff, to building staff capability and productivity, to providing an increased awareness of best practice across the golf industry.

"This new initiative delivered by the PGA Institute is a comprehensive program tailored for the betterment of Australian clubs and businesses, and thus the country's golf industry as a whole."

Included in the Workforce Development Solution is a robust Training Needs Analysis (TNA) conducted by PGA Institute Learning Specialist, as well as access to a wide range of qualifications, course and programs offered by both the PGA Institute and the PGA of Australia.

For further details on the Workforce Development Solution, a breakdown of the different package options, and information on how to apply,