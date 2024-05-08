PGA Institute launches series of educational scholarships

08 May 2024 | Industry news |

A number of new scholarships have been launched to give more students the opportunity to study at Australia's only golf registered training organisation, the PGA Institute.

As a leader in education for the golf industry, the PGA Institute prepares students for a successful future, offering distinctive programs that equip students with the essential knowledge and skills required to excel in the broad world of golf.

The new scholarships have been launched to help encourage diversity and inclusion in the golf industry.

PGA of Australia Chief Executive Officer Gavin Kirkman is pleased to support the next generation of golf industry leaders.

"At the PGA Institute, we blend business, golf training, hospitality, and sports education to shape the next generation of golf industry leaders,” he said.

“Our new scholarships pave the way for aspiring professionals seeking excellence in golf management, sport, and business.

"The PGA Institute is a gateway to a career in the golf industry. Our innovative courses, backed by the PGA of Australia, and partnerships with top higher education providers like Griffith, Deakin and Torrens Universities, as well as Holmesglen Institute offer diverse career pathways."

The new scholarships fall under four distinct areas where the PGA Institute has seen that its support can bolster a robust golf industry for the future.

One area of opportunity is to develop regional golf operations by providing assistance to regional clubs to upskill their staff, and for students residing in regional areas an opportunity to take a step towards working in the golf industry.

Another is to provide an educational pathway for metropolitan Melbourne students to provide recent year 12 graduates the opportunity to study the diploma of Golf Management at the Institute and earn credits for bachelor degrees at Holmesglen Tafe.

The “Achieving Potential” scholarships are focussed on providing Indigenous Australian students the opportunity to study at the Institute, while the final area of focus is on international students and affording them the opportunity to live, work and study in Melbourne.

"Whether you are starting out in the golf industry or want to upskill yourself or your staff our comprehensive programs blend business and management, and golf training expertise. This is an opportunity to progress your career in the sports or management field," said Kirkman.

To find out more about these new scholarships, and details on the application process, click