PGA Institute launches secondary schools tournament for September holidays

The PGA Institute is excited to announce the inaugural "PGA Institute Secondary Schools Tournament," a Victorian Order of Merit event.

Open to all secondary school students in Victoria, this 18-hole stroke event will feature both gross and nett categories.

Held at the Sandhurst Club Champions course, participants will receive a packed lunch, complimentary buggies, and free range balls.

This event offers a great opportunity for students and parents to enjoy the Sandhurst Club, learn about the PGA Institute, and discover the various opportunities available for to students.

DETAILS:

Title: 2024 PGA Institute Secondary

Schools Tournament

Venue: SANDHURST CLUB

Date: FRIDAY 4 th OCTOBER 2024

Entry Fee: $30.00 (inc. GST)

Inclusions: Pre-Round Lunch Pack and Prizes

Eligibility: Secondary School Students

Format: 18 Hole Stroke Play

Tee Times: 1pm Shotgun Start

Registration: 11.30am

GA Handicap Limit: 36.0 (Boys), 45.0 (Girls)

Entries Open: 9.00am on Monday the 8 th July

Entries Close: 12:00 on Friday 13 th September

Course: Champions

Contact: John Speirs 0409 990 951

Complimentary buggies (limited numbers) & range balls.

Entries are via Golf Australia Website at