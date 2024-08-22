22 Aug 2024 | Participation | Amateur golf | Tournaments |
PGA Institute launches secondary schools tournament for September holidays
by Patrick Taylor
The PGA Institute is excited to announce the inaugural "PGA Institute Secondary Schools Tournament," a Victorian Order of Merit event.
Open to all secondary school students in Victoria, this 18-hole stroke event will feature both gross and nett categories.
Held at the Sandhurst Club Champions course, participants will receive a packed lunch, complimentary buggies, and free range balls.
This event offers a great opportunity for students and parents to enjoy the Sandhurst Club, learn about the PGA Institute, and discover the various opportunities available for to students.
DETAILS:
Title: 2024 PGA Institute Secondary
Schools Tournament
Venue: SANDHURST CLUB
Date: FRIDAY 4th OCTOBER 2024
Entry Fee: $30.00 (inc. GST)
Inclusions: Pre-Round Lunch Pack and Prizes
Eligibility: Secondary School Students
Format: 18 Hole Stroke Play
Tee Times: 1pm Shotgun Start
Registration: 11.30am
GA Handicap Limit: 36.0 (Boys), 45.0 (Girls)
Entries Open: 9.00am on Monday the 8th July
Entries Close: 12:00 on Friday 13th September
Course: Champions
Contact: John Speirs 0409 990 951 pgainstitute@pga.org.au
Complimentary buggies (limited numbers) & range balls.
Entries are via Golf Australia Website at https://www.golf.org.au/events
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.