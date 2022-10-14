Peter Reeves elected Chair of Golf Queensland

14 Oct 2022 | Industry news |

The Golf Queensland Board has elected Peter Reeves as Chair of the Association at its most recent meeting during late August.

Initially joining the Board in February 2020, Peter is an internationally experienced and highly motivated Banking & Finance Executive with over 20 Years’ experience in the mining, oil and gas, aviation, shipping and rail industries. He has extensive expertise in business development, relationship management and deal structuring and execution.

With a strong sense of community and being family oriented, Peter maintains an active lifestyle. As a member of Ashgrove Golf Club he enjoys the social aspect of the game and seeing the role golf can play at many levels across the community for young and old.

Peter’s move to become Golf Queensland Chair follows David Brett’s decision to stand down after over five years in the role. Highly respected in both Australian and Queensland golf, David remains on the Golf Queensland Board after being appointed to the Board in July 2012 and being elected chair in November 2016.

David led Golf Queensland through the change to the one management model which came into effect in October 2018 ,which sees a service agreement signed between Golf Queensland and Golf Australia for the delivery of golf services in the state.

The current Golf Queensland Board is: