Aussies on Tour: Perth star to make pro debut

06 Jun 2024 | Professional golf |

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard has been a professional golfer in the making since she was a little girl growing up in Perth. This week, the former Australian Junior champion gets the opportunity to live out that dream.

Hinson-Tolchard, a Karrie Webb Scholarship-holder, makes her professional debut on the Epson Tour in Michigan, playing for a $US 200,000 prize pool.

The 22-year-old from Gosnells Golf Club is excited at the prospects, having completed her studies and graduated in exercise science from Oklahoma State University where she won a Big 10 title in 2023.

She has held off turning professional so that she could complete her degree and also compete in the 2024 Augusta Women’s Invitational tournament, but the time has arrived.

“Been a long time coming but I finally get to say I’m a professional golfer!!” she posted on social media this week.

“Thank you to my whole team back in Aus for always backing me, I can’t wait to take this next step with you guys and my biggest thanks goes to my family for always believing in me.”

Karrie Webb, the seven-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer was among those who reached out to her this week.

Hinson-Tolchard secured playing rights on the secondary tour in the United States by reaching the second stage of LPGA Tour school last year.

Half of the Epson Tour season has passed already, meaning that she has come catching up to do.

The top 15 players on the Epson Tour by season’s end earn LPGA Tour cards for 2025, which was the vehicle by which another Aussie, Gabriela Ruffels, graduated to the main tour this year.

Hinson-Tolchard has represented WA and Australia at all levels and won the 2018 Australian Junior at just 16 years old.

Meanwhile Jason Day and Cam Davis lead the Australian charge at the PGA TOUR’S elevated event, The Memorial tournament in Ohio this weekend.

The 49-year-old Karrie Webb makes her first appearance on the LPGA Tour since 2022 when she tees it up in the Shoprite Classic in New Jersey alongside a bunch of Australians.

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR The Memorial Tournament Dublin, Ohio 1.35am Cam Davis 5.10am Jason Day Defending champion: Viktor Hovland. Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1990, 1995), David Graham (1980) Prizemoney $US20 million TV times: 4am-8am Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

LPGA Tour

Shoprite Classic Galloway, New Jersey Australasians competing: Karrie Webb, Hannah Green, Grace Kim, Steph Kyriacou, Sarah Kemp, Hira Naveed, Karis Davidson, Robyn Choi Defending champion: Ashleigh Buhai Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2013) Prizemoney $US1.75 million TV times: nil

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour

Scandinavian Mixed Vasatorp Golf Club, Sweden Daniel Hillier (NZ) 12.30am Jason Scrivener 1.20am Defending champion: Dale Whitnall Past Aussie winners: nil Prizemoney $US2 million TV times: 9pm-2am Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

Epson Tour

Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship Battle Creek Country Club, Michigan Australasians competing: Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Amelia Garvey (NZ), Cassie Porter, Fiona Xu (NZ), Su Oh, Amy Chu, Soo Jin Lee Defending champion: Siyun Liu Past Aussie winners: nil Prizemoney $US200,000

Japan Tour

BMW Tour Championship Shishido Hills Country Club, Ibaraki 9.44am Brad Kennedy 11.28am Anthony Quayle 12.42pm Michael Hendry Defending champion: Takumi Kanaya Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney: ¥150 million

LIV Houston

Golf Club of Houston Australasians competing: Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ), Cameron Smith, Wade Ormsby, Marc Leishman. Defending champion: nil Prizemoney: $US25 million Past Aussie winners: Nil

Challenge Tour

Challenge de Cadiz Cadiz, Spain 4.10pm Connor McKinney 4.10pm* Hayden Hopewell 4.50pm Andrew Martin 9.10pm Tom Power Horan Defending champion: Sam Hutsby Past Aussie winners: Nil Prizemoney €270,000

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro Am Thornblade Club, South Carolina 9.40pm Rhein Gibson 2.50am Dimi Papadatos 2.50am* Brett Drewitt Defending champion: Adrian Dumont de Chassart Past Aussie winners: Rhein Gibson (2019), Rod Pampling (2015), Nick Flanagan (2007, 2012), Michael Sim (2009) Prizemoney $US1 million

Korean PGA Tour

KPGA Championship Seoul, South Korea Australasians competing: Matthew Griffin, Jun-Seok Lee, Richard Lee (NZ), Won Joon Lee Defending champion: Seungbing Choi Past Aussie winners: Matthew Griffin (2014) Prizemoney 1.5 million Korean Won PGA Champions American Family Insurance Championship University Ridge GC, Wisconsin 12.22am Greg Chalmers 12.33am Richard Green 12.55am Mark Hensby 1.06am Stuart Appleby 1.06am* Cameron Percy 1.17am* John Senden 1.39am* Rod Pampling 1.50am* David Bransdon 2.01am* Steve Allan, Michael Wright (NZ) Defending champion: Steve Stricker

Past Aussie winners: nil Prizemoney: $US2.4million