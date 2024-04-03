Perske clinches NSW Inclusive Championship

03 Apr 2024 | All Abilities |

Queensland golfer Wayne Perske has won the 2024 NSW Inclusive Championship at Coffs Harbour Golf Club by eight shots.

Perske’s performance included a 1-over-par round of 71 on Wednesday, following a stellar 3-under-par round of 67 in Round 1. He finished at 2-under for the 36-hole championship.

“I feel great. I’m really enjoying playing All Abilities golf, so it was good fun out there,” Perske said.

“I played OK the front nine today but was a little bit scrappy on the back nine.

“The wind came up, (and) it was completely different to yesterday.

“I played a practice round and a first round that were quite different and made a couple of mistakes but all in all I’m happy with my game.”

After undergoing multiple surgeries and retiring from professional golf in 2015, Perske defied expectations and returned to tournament play just three months ago, competing in All Abilities events.

After his most recent win, he expressed satisfaction with his current form.

“I’ve been driving the ball really well," he said.

“I hadn’t played for a long time, and then I came back to playing after a bunch of surgeries, and my swing is different.

“I’ve been trying to adjust my equipment to get it right, and my new driver to get it right and I finally got it right,” he laughed.

“It gives me a lot more opportunities to hit greens and make pars and birdies.

“I’m happy with the way I’m getting it off the tee.”

Perske emerged victorious against tough competition, including three-time champion Cameron Pollard of Coffs Harbour.

“I played last week in New Zealand and probably had my best tournament since coming back to playing again, so I was pretty confident," Perske said.

“Coming up against Cam and Lachie (Smith) in their home town was always going to be a tough task.

“In fact, playing those guys on any course is always hard so I’m enjoying that competition but I’m happy to get away with a win here,” he added.

“He was gunning for a win, but I got one over him.”

Pollard commended Perske on his win and noted they have a friendly rivalry.

“I hit the ball pretty well over the two days, I just didn’t hole as many putts as I would have liked but all credit to Wayne," said Pollard.

“He played great over the two days so he was just too hard to catch.”

In the Nett section, Ben Tullipan from the Glades Golf Club won with a score of 1-under par after rounds of 67 and 72.

“I had a fantastic round yesterday, an awesome back nine and today's round I just put it together on the front nine really well. Stable back nine which wasn’t too bad,” Tullipan said.

“I just enjoyed the course, enjoyed the environment and the people out there. It’s a great event.”

Rodney Sampson from Helensvale won the Stableford section with 75 points after rounds of 35 and 40.

“I’m feeling absolutely fantastic. I didn’t think I had a hope after yesterday. I was sort of in the race, but I didn’t think I was playing anywhere near that well,” he said.

“I knew I could do it if I fired. I’m over the moon actually.”