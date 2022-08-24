Perkins, Bosio win Queensland Stroke Play

24 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

Blaike Perkins and Justice Bosio have taken out the Queensland Stroke Play at Coolangatta Tweed Head Golf Club as they both finished eight-under par after 54 holes.

Caboolture's Bosio won by a convincing four strokes from West Australian Kathryn Norris and she broke clear of any potential challengers with a five-under final round of 69.

The Queensland representative began the day level with two-time Australian Junior Amateur champion Jeneath Wong, who finished third, but a birdie-par-birdie-birdie-par-eagle burst either side of the turn on Coolangatta Tweed's West Course ensured the trophy was hers.

Bosio capped things off with another birdie at the last and she showed no signs of fatigue having played in the US Women's Amateur less than two weeks ago.

Her American voyage was a fruitful one as she came fifth at both the US Girls' Junior Championship and the North & South Women's Amateur Championship.

Pelican Waters' Perkins has also been touring the northern hemisphere this winter as part of a Golf Australia development squad and has played in the Scottish Men's Open Championship, the St Andrews Links Trophy, the R&A's Amateur Championship and the European Amateur Championship.

His international experiences clearly held him in good stead as he raced out of the blocks this week with a five-under round of 67 before holding firm with a final round 70 to win by two shots from Queensland teammate Quinnton Croker.

Perkins' path to victory was not smooth however, as a one-over par front nine opened the door for the contenders to make a back nine charge on Coolangatta Tweed's River Course.

Perkins responded with a hat-trick birdies of at the 12th, 13th and 14th holes and it proved to be enough to take home the title.

The top-16 men and women from the stroke play will now compete for the Queensland Men's and Women's Amateur crown on Thursday and Friday at the same venue.