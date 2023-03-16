Pennant Hills marks centenary

16 Mar 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

By Pennant Hills Golf Club

One of Sydney’s oldest golf courses, Pennant Hills Golf Club, has celebrated its centenary in style.

Hornsby Mayor Philip Ruddock and the Member for Berowra, Julian Leeser, joined over 300 members old and new on Sunday at the Club to mark the day.

Club President Michael Rowan said he felt incredibly privileged to be at the helm on such a momentous occasion.

“It’s been fantastic looking back at the Club’s 100-year history while also firing up about the future.

“We’re about to embark upon a redesign of our course which will see our greens increase by a massive 40 per cent,” Mr Rowan said.

Pennant Hills Golf Club has produced a number of leading golfers throughout its century-long lifetime, including Australian Open champion Peter Fowler and Australian Amateur Title success Tony Gresham.

In the morning, 100 players embarked upon a Centenary Speed Golf Relay Challenge ahead of the official ceremony on the 1 st tee where a plaque was unveiled commemorating the milestone.

Dignitaries and Club officials then enjoyed a Centenary Long Lunch in the sumptuous Beecroft Room in the recently-renovated Clubhouse, while members dined alfresco on a Mediterranean Buffet Lunch.

The Club’s longest-tenured members, Shirley Baker and John Duckworth, were among those drinking in the celebratory atmosphere.

“The Club and its members are such an important part of my life. It’s about so much more than golf – it’s friendship, it’s camaraderie, it’s life-long memories,” Mr Duckworth said.