Peninsula Kingswood community day of fun

Based in the heart of Frankston North, the members and staff at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club are aware of the important role they play in the surrounding community and are proud to give back.

The club's Community Foundation, established in 2020 as a way to charitably engage and support the local community, runs and organises fundraisers throughout the year, with the money raised donated in the form of grants to local schools and not-for-profit charities in the area.

Peninsula Kingswood will be opening its gates to the public this Sunday (March 10) for a day of fun, music, food, and of course golf, all in the name of charity.

The event will incorporate a traditional member/guest day, where young members of PK can bring along a guest to play in a 4BBB competition, but that is just part of the day.

Guests to PK will be able to enjoy an array of golf-related activities on the club's practice putting greens, short game facility and driving range.

The club is even setting up a party hole, taking inspiration Royal Queensland’s 17 th , which was on display at last year’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

Woven throughout the plethora of golfing fun, will be bars, food trucks, DJs, jumping castles, face painting, and even the opportunity for meet and greets with some of the AFL’s biggest stars who will be in attendance.

The PK Community Foundation is hosting the day in collaboration with local charity Speak & Share, a mental health advocacy organisation based on the Mornington-Peninsula whose mission is to breakdown the stigma surrounding mental health challenges and encourage open and honest conversation.

PK Community Foundation committee member Hayden Surrao said while the events run throughout the year by the Foundation have been a success, this weekend is integral to engage the younger demographic in both the club’s membership and the community.

"Over the last few years we've raised over $400,000 for the local community," said Surrao.

"We needed to grow the Community Foundation and engage different cohorts of our membership base and community, this event will help achieve that aim."

Surrao said around 300 tickets have already been sold, with PK expecting around 500 in attendance on Sunday, encouraging everyone to take advantage of the low-priced tickets for a fun day out for the whole family.

