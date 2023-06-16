Peirce through to final 32 at British Womens Amateur

16 Jun 2023 | Amateur golf | Women and girls |

South Australia’s Caitlin Peirce is making the most of her first visit to the UK, qualifying through to the final 32 of the British Womens Amateur Championship.

Peirce was the only Australian to keep her tournament alive on the first day of the matchplay section, winning her second round match 4&3 against Ireland’s Aine Donegan to set up a last 32 showdown this evening against Italy’s Benedetta Moresco.

The Australian women’s squad member said the conditions at the Prince’s course in south-east England reminded her of her home course at Royal Adelaide. And she’s enjoying the warmth of a British summer.

“The course I play at home it gets quite windy, so it's not like I haven't played windy golf but I haven't played proper links,” she said.

“The weather is so much better than I was expecting. Millie (Whinney) was over here and she said bring a beanie because it was cold where she was. I don't think you need a beanie for this.”

Earlier in the day, Amelia Whinney’s championship ended in the first round of matchplay when she lost 6&4 to American Julia Gregg.

The other three Aussies bowed out in round two after their qualifying position from the strokeplay section allowed them to bypass round one.

Abbie Teasdale put up a great fight against world No.3 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio before losing 2&1 to the Spaniard, while Justice Bosio was defeated 4&3 by Ffion Tynan of Wales and Lion Higo went down 3&2 to Lithuania’s Gile Bite Starkute.