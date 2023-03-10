Peirce leads the way after round one

10 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

Caitlin Peirce is the best-placed Australian at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific with a one-under par first round at The Singapore Island Country Club.

The Karrie Webb scholarship holder was the only Australian to break par on Thursday and she sits in a tie for 11th, four shots behind leader Minsol Kim of Korea.

Peirce made three birdies during her round of 71 in blustery afternoon conditions and she was pleased with way she managed the large greens that often left players with some very long putts.

"If you could get on the greens in the right spots, it definitely made putting a lot easier. I felt like I didn't miss many greens and I had a lot of birdie chances that I didn't quite get but giving yourself chances makes things a lot easier," Peirce said.

The next best of the Australians was Sarah Hammett with an even par round, while on debut Abbie Teasdale and Keeley Marx both shot one-over.

West Australian Teasdale produced an up-and-down round with four birdies offset by five bogeys, and she went to work on her short game upon the conclusion of her maiden round representing Australia.

"My putting wasn't as good today. My pace was little off and pitching could have been more aggressive. There are things to work on for tomorrow," Teasdale said.

.@WAAPGolf began today and @GolfWestAust’s @abbieteasdaleee opened her campaign with a 73. Check out her recap of her first round👇



📊 Live Scores: https://t.co/0GGrXleRiP pic.twitter.com/nv0Qhn0sik — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) March 9, 2023

Australia's top-ranked player Justice Bosio started the tournament with a three-over par round, while another debutant in Jazy Roberts had a tough initiation to international competition with a five-over par effort.

Play continues on Friday. Follow the live scores .